real estate

See Inside a Mid-Century Modern House Listed on Wisconsin's Market

The $ 419,000 home was custom built in 1969 as a part of a community of expressionist homes

A mid-century modern home built in the shape of a reclining crescent moon hit the market in Erin, Wisconsin, for $419,000.

The home was custom built in 1969 as a part of a community of expressionist homes that now have been "long forgotten," according to the listing agent, Chris Gutierrez.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom building, located at 6905 Sconfinato Dr., stands as one of the community's few remaining buildings retaining its original contemporary designs. The listing refers to it as an "architectural hidden treasure."

Large bricks, which originated from a concrete silo in norther Wisconsin, make up the exterior of both bedrooms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Throughout the fully open concept of the 1,800-square-feet home, large curved windows provide private views of the scenic outdoors.

While the home retains its classic designs, it recently received some improvements, including a new roof, furnace and water heater.

Take a look inside:

Kyle/One Media
Kyle/One Media
Kyle/One Media
Kyle/One Media
Kyle/One Media
Kyle/One Media
Kyle/One Media

This article tagged under:

real estateWisonsinmid-century modern
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us