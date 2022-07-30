See Inside a Mid-Century Modern House Listed on Wisconsin's Market

A mid-century modern home built in the shape of a reclining crescent moon hit the market in Erin, Wisconsin, for $419,000.

The home was custom built in 1969 as a part of a community of expressionist homes that now have been "long forgotten," according to the listing agent, Chris Gutierrez.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom building, located at 6905 Sconfinato Dr., stands as one of the community's few remaining buildings retaining its original contemporary designs. The listing refers to it as an "architectural hidden treasure."

Large bricks, which originated from a concrete silo in norther Wisconsin, make up the exterior of both bedrooms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Throughout the fully open concept of the 1,800-square-feet home, large curved windows provide private views of the scenic outdoors.

While the home retains its classic designs, it recently received some improvements, including a new roof, furnace and water heater.

Take a look inside: