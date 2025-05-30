See inside a fairy tale-like home in Chicago's North Shore suburbs

While the Chicago area is no stranger to being home to some of the country's more unique homes, one listing in the North Shore suburbs may make some wonder if they're really on planet Earth, or in a fantasy world.

The picturesque cottage-style home is located in suburban Winnetka, and features aspects inside and out that aim to create a world of its own for the homeowner.

From arched and painted doorways to a carved wood double staircase to a Juliet balcony and library equipped with a ladder and loft space, the home is filled with wondrous details at every corner.

Initially built in 1933 and undergoing a major renovation in 2010, the home is packed with modern amenities, such as brand-new appliances, a heated two-car garage and high efficiency boiler.

Located at 1487 Tower Road, the house also offers convenient access to Metra trains, Interstate 94 and Lake Michigan. The unique home is currently listed as contingent for a price of $829,000.

Take a look inside the home below. All photos are credited to Compass, Katie Hauser and Meg McGuinness.

The full listing can be found here.