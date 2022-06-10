See Inside $4.2M Lake House in Madison With a Giant Indoor Slide in the Entryway

A $4.2 million lake house for sale in Madison, WI, brings the fun inside and out thanks to both a stunning view of Lake Mendota and an epic indoor slide.
Realtors describe the 6,113-square-foot, five-bedroom and 6-bathroom home as a "showstopper," noting the property's "breathtaking" views, many windows and game room.
There's also an elevator, theater room, and in case you're in a race to kitchen, a slide.
