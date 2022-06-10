See Inside $4.2M Lake House in Madison With a Giant Indoor Slide in the Entryway

A $4.2 million lake house for sale in Madison, WI, brings the fun inside and out thanks to both a stunning view of Lake Mendota and an epic indoor slide.

Realtors describe the 6,113-square-foot, five-bedroom and 6-bathroom home as a "showstopper," noting the property's "breathtaking" views, many windows and game room.

There's also an elevator, theater room, and in case you're in a race to kitchen, a slide.

Check out the inside of the home in the photos below courtesy Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos

Sprinkman Real Estate and Martin Menocal Photos