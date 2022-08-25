A "security incident" occurred at the FBI's Chicago office Thursday afternoon, the department said.

In a statement to NBC 5, FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson said the facility "remains secure, and there are no reported injuries or known threats to the public at this time."

According to a Federal Protective Service spokesperson, someone jumped the fence at the facility and "began throwing rocks at the FBI field office in Chicago."

The person was taken into custody and Chicago police transported them to a local hospital for evaluation, the spokesperson said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Earlier this month, a man fired a nail gun at the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, before fleeing on an interstate. The man was ultimately killed in an ensuing standoff.

Check back for more on this developing story.