Security Guard Won’t Face Charges in Fatal Shooting at Montclare Restaurant

A security guard at a restaurant in Chicago's Montclare neighborhood will not face charges after he shot and killed a man during an armed confrontation on Saturday morning, police say.

According to authorities, a 40-year-old man was shot in the neck after engaging in an armed confrontation at El Taconazo La Fiesta just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police questioned the security guard, and on Sunday night confirmed that he will not face charges in the incident.

Police say two weapons were recovered at the scene.

The incident is not the first to occur at the restaurant. According to Chicago police, the son of the man who owns the restaurant where the shooting took place was also killed in an armed confrontation during an armed robbery attempt in 2017.