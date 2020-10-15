South loop

Security Guard Stabbed in Chicago's South Loop, Police Say

Police reported a security guard was stabbed in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Thursday.

In the 1100 block of South Canal at approximately 5:11 p.m., a female security guard was in a parking lot when she was approached by an unknown woman who began a physical altercation, according to police.

Officials said the woman used a sharp object to stab the security guard multiple times to her face and head.

The security guard was transported to Stroger Hospital and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody at this time and Area Three detectives are investigating.

