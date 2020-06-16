Security Guard, Patient Killed During Struggle at Indiana Hospital

Authorities believe that the two people, a security guard and a patient, killed during an intense struggle at a Northwest Indiana hospital died after being shot by another security guard who was also hurt during the confrontation.

At around 1:15 a.m., officers were called to the Munster Community Hospital, located at 901 McArthur Blvd., for a report of shots fired and a "physical disturbance between a patient and staff," according to a statement from Munster police.

Once they arrived, authorities said the officers found two people inside the hospital with fatal gunshot wounds.

Jamal Williams, 22, of the 17000 Block of Williams St. in Lansing, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m., according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

The coroner's office said 59-year-old Ryan Askew, a retired Lake County Sheriff's deputy who was working as a security guard at the hospital, died at 2:41 a.m.

During the confrontation, a psychiatric patient began to attack a nurse, grabbing her with one hand and striking her with the other.

Other nurses and staff began to pull the nurse away from the patient, while Askew and another security guard tried to subdue the patient.

The patient then grabbed Askew by the neck and placed him in a chokehold. According to witnesses, he drifted in and out of consciousness as the patient repeatedly struck him.

The initial investigation suggested that the patient had been able to grab a gun from one of the holsters of the two officers during the struggle, but further investigation found that the other security guard, a retired Lake County Sheriff’s deputy, pulled out his weapon while Askew was in the chokehold and opened fire.

One of the bullets hit the patient in the face, killing him, and another bullet hit Askew in the arm. The bullet then traveled into Askew’s chest, and he later died from his injuries.

Officials said the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force will be assisting the Munster Police Department in the investigation.