Security Guard in Custody After Man Shot, Critically Wounded During Argument Near Grant Park

A security guard was taken into custody after a man was shot and critically wounded in an argument Sunday night near Grant Park.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The security guard, a 23-year-old man, was arguing with a 34-year-old man when he shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The security guard was placed in custody and charges are pending, police said.