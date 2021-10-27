Security Guard Critically Hurt After Falling Into 15-Foot Hole Outside Aurora Building

A security guard is in critical condition after falling into a hole roughly 15 feet below ground while walking around a large commercial building in Aurora, authorities said.

Police said they received a call just after midnight, for a "man stuck in a hole" on the far west side of the city.

"A male security guard was walking around the exterior of a large commercial building on the far West Side of the city when he fell approximately 15 feet into a hole that was dug for utility work," the Aurora Fire Department said.

Firefighters and rescue crews responded to the scene, with members from about 20 different departments helping with the rescue effort.

According to authorities, it took about two hours to remove the guard from the hole. He was taken to an area trauma center via a helicopter in critical condition.