Security Guard Accused of Racially Harassing Asian Women Outside Wrigleyville Bar

A Wrigleyville bar is addressing the actions of a security guard who has been accused of racially harassing multiple Asian women.

Two women told NBC 5 they came to Chicago for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this past weekend, but their fun turned into frustration after what happened outside the bar.

Sydney Higgins said she and and her aunt were in Wrigleyville with friends Saturday and a line had formed outside Deuce's Major League Bar. The group wanted to go inside, so they made their way around a barricade.

“Right where the line was ending, and there was no one else…we saw some people cut through that. So, then we were like, Okay, awesome. Let's not walk around, and we walked through it as well,” Sydney Higgins stated. “Then a security guard came over to us.”

The women claim the security guard called them a racially offensive name.

“He was like, 'No, no, you can stay Kim Jong-un,' and then I was like, 'What?,'" Sydney Higgins said.

“I was like 'What are you saying?' And he said. 'I didn't say anything, Kim Jong-un,'” said Kat Higgins, Sydney's aunt.

The women recorded some of the exchange on their cell phone. On it, you can hear the security guard say he is not racist and that he can call the women anything he wants to. The women also say the security guard told them that he he called the white people in line "Joe Bidens."

“It doesn't matter if it's Asian or not,” said Kat Higgins. “I think denouncing it is important, and as far as what they do with him, like personally, I don't think he should be a security guard, but the security guard company and or Deuce's should probably revisit their diversity training."

Grace Pai, the executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice in Chicago, calls what happened racial harassment.

"...And I think it's, you know, really unfortunate that it happened. Many Asian Americans have experienced things like this whether you know, it's being asked that question of where are you really from or some other insensitive comments," she said, in part. "And, you know, I think it started with COVID because there were so many political leaders who are placing blame for the pandemic on China."

Deuce's released a statement to NBC 5, saying that it will no longer be working with the individual accused of making the comments. The full statement is below:

"Our organization would like to address an incident from this last weekend. To ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and customers, we hire a third-party security company to provide additional support and oversight.

We regret the disrespect shown by our outside security company but feel it is important to communicate to our valued patrons that we must prioritize security and safety. The individuals who raised an issue with our outside third-party security company were attempting to avoid our security procedures designed to ensure patron safety. We have contacted that security company and will no longer be working with that individual. We want to make it clear that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice. We are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to take proactive measures to prevent any acts of racism or intolerance."