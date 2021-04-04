west town

Security Guard Critically Injured After West Town Shooting, Police Say

A 22-year-old security guard is in critical condition after he was shot while reporting to work in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the man was reporting to work in the 100 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 6:21 a.m. when several men walked up to him and attempted to rob him.

The individuals then opened fire, striking the man in his upper right thigh and his lower leg. The guard returned fire, but it’s unclear whether anyone was hit by the gunfire.

The security guard was taken to a local hospital, where he was initially reported to be in critical condition, police said.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

