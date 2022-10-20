Security Footage Believed to be Key in Solving Recent Series of Robberies, Abductions in Wrigleyville

After a recent series of five robberies and abductions near Wrigley Field, locals hope that surveillance footage from nearby businesses can help catch the perpetrators.

In the robberies, two to three men approached their victims from behind while holding a gun, forcing them into a vehicle to drive around and rob them of their belongings before dropping them off physically unharmed.

"It's traumatic, to say the least," 44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney said in a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Tunney said the neighborhood is adding more private security and asking for more police resources ahead of several weekends where the entertainment-centered area is expected to see an influx of tourists and other visitors.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several business owners along Clark Street, including Sam Sanchez, are turning in their surveillance footage in hopes of catching the perpetrators as soon as possible.

"We’ve got a lot of footage. A lot of cameras on this street so whatever they’re doing, they are going to get caught. They are going to get caught," Sanchez said.

According to police, detectives are currently reviewing footage from multiple sources. Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Chicago police.