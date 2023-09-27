Security expert shares situational awareness tips amid surge in robberies

Residents across the city of Chicago are expressing concern after seeing a surge in violent robberies citywide in recent weeks.

“I protect myself just like everybody else,” Lashay Kilpatrick of West Englewood told NBC Chicago. “I keep my head up—I look around.”

“I try to carry pepper spray and everything, but honestly not really all the time,” Sebastian Vasquez of Garfield Ridge said. “I just pray that nothing does happen to me.”

One security expert offers tips to residents who may be feeling on edge amid the recent crimes.

“Sometimes we have a tendency to go into what I say is la-la land,” said Michael Wilhite, who runs MTW Consulting LLC. “We think we’re constantly safe and we’re not.”

So what can you do to protect yourself and spot the red flags? Michael Wilhite has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement on the local and federal level. The retired DEA agent teaches at Daley College and runs a security consulting firm.

“They’re being more brazen as far as how they handle you and how they’re attacking you,” said Wilhite.

Wilhite told NBC Chicago the number one tip: be always aware of your surroundings wherever you go from walking in your neighborhood to sitting in traffic.

“We’re constantly checking our phones whether we’re in a car, or walking out in the street, but every once in a while, look up and see what’s going on around you,” he said. “When you’re in a car and you stop at the stop light, don’t stop right on the person in front of you that pins you, so if something does happen, does approach, you can’t pull out either way to escape.”

While some people carry pepper spray or a knife as another added layer of protection, Wilhite said if you find yourself in dangerous situations, everyday items could also help to fight off the offender.

“Basic finger nail file or a pen, those items if you jab someone in the throat, believe me, they’re going to feel it,” he said. “They’re going to know if you jab them in the eye, jab them in the ear.”

If you’re in a busy, crowded, or a new unfamiliar area, Wilhite said know how to get around and where to escape if you have too.

“The areas where you travel to, know where the police stations are,” he said. “Wear shoes that if something does happen you can run wear comfortable shoes.”

He added, “Don’t go into areas that’s dark or areas that you’re not familiar with or areas that are not well lit up. If something does happen and someone comes after you do not run into the alley.”

Wilhite said being aware and knowing what to do could be a matter of life or death.

“It’s very important for you, take heed to these tips,” he said. “These tips will save your life.”