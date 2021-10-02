Secretary of State Locations: Which Illinois Facilities Switched to Appointments

Appointments are now required at many Illinois Secretary of State facilities in the Chicago area for multiple transactions, including Illinois driver's license and state ID card services.

It's part of the plan to address "heavy customer volume" at facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said.

"Appointments will be required for customers applying for or renewing REAL IDs, standard driver’s licenses and ID cards, and for behind-the-wheel road tests at these facilities," White's office said.

As of last month, customers must now make an appointment to visit these three Driver Services facilities: Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave., on Sept. 1; Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington St., on Sept. 2; and Chicago South, 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on Sept. 3.

White said facilities in Lake Zurich, Melrose Park, Midlothian and Woodstock transitioned to appointment facilities early this year.

These additional Chicago-area facilities will require appointments, as well:

Chicago North

5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60630



Chicago West

5301 W. Lexington St., Chicago, IL 60644



Chicago South

9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago, IL 60628



Bridgeview

7358 W. 87th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455



Schaumburg

1227 E. Golf Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173



Des Plaines

1470 Lee St., Des Plaines, IL 60018



Lombard

837 S. Westmore B27, Lombard, IL 60148



Naperville

931 W. 75th St., Ste. 161, Naperville, IL 60565



Waukegan

617 S. Green Bay Rd., Waukegan, IL 60085



Aurora

339 E. Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60505



Joliet

201 S. Joyce Rd., Joliet, Il 60435



Plano

236 Mitchell Dr., Plano, IL 60545

Customers can make an appointment up to 10 days in advance at www.cyberdriveillinois.com or by calling the appointment helpline at 844-817-4649.

All 16 facilities will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

"Secretary White emphasized that seniors, persons with disabilities and expectant mothers will be served as walk-ins at all 16 of the designated appointment facilities," White's office said.

Some facilities, including those in rural Illinois facilities, will not require appointments. Others will remain accessible to walk-in customers, including Deerfield, Elgin, Chicago Central (James R. Thompson Center) and the temporary facility at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights.

Over the next six months, White also will expand remote renewal so approximately 1 million more people can renew their driver's licenses and ID cards online, by phone or by mail. Those who qualify for the program should receive a letter in the mail, he said.

"During the pandemic, my office has continued to serve the public, including face-to-face transactions, in a safe and responsible manner,” White said in a statement. "Throughout this time, we also greatly expanded online services. This next step will allow many more people to renew their driver’s licenses or ID cards remotely instead of visiting a Driver Services facility."