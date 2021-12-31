Second Suspect in Custody in Shooting That Killed Bradley Police Officer

Hours after Illinois State Police arrested a man in connection with the shooting of two Kankakee County police officers, a second suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon, state police confirmed.

Xandria A. Harris, 26, from Bradley, Illinois, turned herself in at about 4 p.m. at the Bradley Police Department, accompanied by her attorney, police said. Harris was taken into custody by Illinois State Police.

At approximately 9 a.m., ISP officers said 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, suspected of shooting and killing a Bradley police officer inside of a hotel, was apprehended and taken into police custody.

Indiana State Police and a SWAT team searched a house in the 1000 block of Bond Street in North Manchester Friday morning, police said, where Sullivan was located.

On Wednesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies were offering rewards for information that led to the arrest of the man suspected of shooting and killing a Kankakee County police officer, and critically injuring another.

According to police, officers in Bradley received a noise complaint at the Comfort Inn hotel in the 1500 block of Illinois Route 50 Wednesday evening. When officers arrived, they initiated a conversation with the suspects, and at least one of the suspects then opened fire, striking both officers.

Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Officer Tyler Bailey was critically wounded and remained hospitalized.