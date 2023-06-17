Second show added to Chicago stop on upcoming Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan arena tour

Just over a week after announcing a four-city arena tour that included a stop at the United Center, a second show from Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan in Chicago has been added.

In addition to the previously announced show on Friday, Nov. 10, Seinfeld and Gaffigan will also be taking the stage on Nov. 9 after record ticket sales for the Nov. 10 show.

Tickets for the Nov. 10 show became available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Chicago marks the third stop in the duo's four-city tour, launched after an episode of Seinfeld's show, "Comedians in a Car Getting Coffee."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The four stops will be in between already scheduled individual tour dates for Seinfeld, who is touring across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

Gaffigan also has several U.S. tour dates planned prior to the dual tour with Seinfeld, shows in Fort Wayne and Cleveland scheduled for mid-September.

Prior to the November shows in Chicago, Seinfeld and Gaffigan will perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco and the Kia Forum outside Los Angeles on Nov. 3-4.

The two comics will follow up their Chicago shows at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sat. Nov. 11.