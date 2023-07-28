A second round of storms Friday could bring more severe weather to the Chicago area following a morning that saw dangerous winds and heavy downpours for some.

The next string of potentially intense storms is expected to move in during the late afternoon and evening hours, threatening to bring more dangerous wind gusts, large hail and torrential rainfall, which could lead to some flash flooding. Tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.

Here's a look at what to expect and when:

Friday afternoon

Some storms could spark starting after 4 p.m., but the bigger threat will come later in the evening.

The entire Chicago area is under an "enhanced risk" of severe weather, which ranks as level three on a five-level scale, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Temperatures Friday are expected to remain steamy and well into the 90s, as an excessive heat warning remains in effect to the south.

According to an alert from the National Weather Service, Grundy, Kankakee, LaSalle, and parts of Will county in Illinois, and Newton county in northwest Indiana are all under an excessive heat warning, with peak afternoon heat index values reaching as high as 115 degrees, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Farther north, in DuPage, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Northern and Eastern Will county, and parts of Cook county in Illinois, and Lake, Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana, a heat advisory is in effect.

"For the heat advisory, peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees can be expected," the NWS continued.

Friday evening and overnight

The main threat as of 12 p.m. Friday looked to form between 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m., when storms are expected to become more numerous, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. There will also be a continued flooding threat overnight.

"If the storms do turn severe, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, "all weather hazards are at play," including hail, heavy rain and localized flooding. However, the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, Roman said.

Additionally, "a tornado threat is low, but it isn't zero," Roman added.

The heat warnings and advisories remain in effect across the area until 9 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the NBC Chicago app for real-time alerts.