Second Person Dies From Injuries After Mass Shooting During Party at Elgin Apartment

A second person has been pronounced dead after a mass shooting during a party in Elgin Sunday injured six people, two fatally.

The six victims were attending a gathering inside an apartment building the 800 block of Congdon Avenue just before 2 a.m. when shots were fired, police stated.

One man on Sunday was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. Monday, a second man had succumbed to his injuries and was also pronounced dead.

The conditions of the others four injured the shooting weren't immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the hours after the shooting, crime scene tape and broken windows could be seen near the entrance of the complex.

Marissa Pridemore, one of the residents, says she heard loud music coming from the apartment, which was not unusual. Then, however, there were at least four gunshots.

"You know cops would come a lot and I don’t know, this time is just escalated way more than usually," she said.

Pridemore was so scared, she stayed inside her unit, but still witnessed the immediate aftermath. As of Sunday evening, police were investigating to determine what caused the shooting and find whoever is responsible.

The incident was isolated, according to authorities, and the public isn't at risk.

"It’s just horrible you know," Pridemore said. "We live here, this is our house. It’s just crazy people get to that point of shooting others, you know."

The resident said she doesn't want to move, but is considering it after shooting as she's concerned for her safety and peace of mind.

"I don’t want to leave because it’s my home," she said. "But I don’t want to be here anymore. It’s scary, people have kids over here, and it shouldn’t be happening."

An investigation is currently underway.