Second Man Charged in Murder of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams, Police Say

A second man was charged Tuesday with murder in connection with the death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, according to authorities, after police charged an 18-year-old with the shooting this weekend.

Demond Goudy, 21, was charged with first degree murder and first degree attempted murder, in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood Tuesday evening, police said.

Goudy was apprehended Monday evening as a second suspect in the murder, following a SWAT situation in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., police placed the suspect into custody following an investigation in the 1500 block of South Springfield, authorities said. The individual was taken to Area Four Police Headquarters for questioning.

Jaslyn was fatally shot April 18 in a Homan Square McDonald's drive-thru while sitting in a car with her father.

Police announced Saturday that Marion Lewis, 18, was charged with murder in connection with the young girl's death, among a slew of other felonies.

According to a proffer provided by Cook County prosecutors, Adams and her father were sitting in the drive-thru when a vehicle pulled in behind them. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by Lewis, according to the proffer.

Two individuals, unidentified at this time, got out of the vehicle, pulled out weapons and began to fire at the back of the vehicle. Both gunmen then got back into the car that they were riding in, but as the victims’ car began to pull forward, both men got out of the vehicle and opened fire again.

Police shot and wounded Lewis while on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday, following a police chase and attempted carjacking, according to authorities. NBC 5 has yet to independently verify the police account of events.