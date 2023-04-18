Second ComEd 4 Defendant Takes The Stand as Trial Continues

Another surprise unfolded Tuesday in the ongoing ComEd corruption trial as a second defendant, one-time company lobbying chief John Hooker, took the stand in his own defense.

Hooker's testimony follows former CEO Anne Pramaggiore in a risky defense strategy that could expose them to cross-examination by prosecutors.

Hooker laid out how the office worked but denied any wrongdoing. He also denied being part of then-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s “inner circle.”

When asked if he was an agent for Madigan, Hooker proudly said “no, he was ComEd all the way.”

“I’ve never been to his house, and he’s never been to mine,” he said

Prior to his taking the stand, Pramaggiore concluded her testimony.

Monday, she told jurors that she knew almost nothing about an alleged scheme to buy influence in Springfield through jobs and other favors offered to Madigan, but on Tuesday, prosecutors attempted to convince the jury that she benefitted from that relationship.

“You were recognized as the person who helped pass smart grid?” asked assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker.

“It was good for the company, yes,” Pramaggiore responded.

But Pramaggiore was less than forthcoming about her testimony Monday, when she repeatedly denied asking Madigan for help on legislation.

“You were asked on direct whether you ever asked Madigan to do anything for ComEd and you said no, right?” Streicker asked.

“Honestly I’m drawing a blank on that,” Pramaggiore said. “You are going to have to be more specific.”

When asked a different way, Pramaggiore said, “I have to take your word.”

Streicker also asked the former CEO why she never reported the subcontractors who secret federal recordings showed did little more than collect a check to the company’s legal or ethical watchdogs.

“I asked Fidel (Marquez) to go to (new CEO) Joe Dominguez with this information and assumed it would be taken care of,” Pramaggiore said. “I was in a new job.”

One factor that could complicate this case: the health of the jury. Tuesday, one of the alternates was sent home. The judge called her very ill. He said he hoped her health will not impact the other jurors and alternates who have been hearing this case alongside her for the past three weeks.

The trial is proceeding more quickly than many had expected and could wrap up late this week or early next week.