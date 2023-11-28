Sebastian Maniscalco announces big 2024 tour with 2 ‘homecoming' shows in Chicago

Popular Chicago comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco announced a 2024 tour with stops in more than 40 cities, and two dates in his hometown are on the list.
According to an announcement from Live Nation, the comedian will embark a 49-date North American tour beginning in 2024. The "It Aint' Right" tour kicks off July 11 in Norfolk, Virginia.
"Hop on the 'It Ain't Right' tour, where I'll roast today's absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” Maniscalco said in the tour announcement. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!"
The tour will stop at the United Center in Chicago for two "homecoming shows" Nov. 8 and 9, the release said. Additionally, residents and visitors of Chicago's Magnificent Mile will soon see light projections of Maniscalco to celebrate the hometown comedian's tour, the release noted.
Tickets presales begin Wednesday, with a tickets available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Live Nation said.
In addition to stand-up comedy, Maniscalco hosts two podcasts and has starred in comedy specials for Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central, and has a new series, "Bookie" premiering this month on HBO MAX, Live Nation said.
Maniscalco also co-wrote and starred in the 2023 film "About My Father", a movie loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro, the release said.
Full list of tour dates, cities for Maniscalco's 2024 "It Ain't Right" tour:
Thu Jul 11 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena
Fri Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sat Jul 13 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Thu Jul 18 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fri Jul 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Jul 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Aug 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Aug 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Thu Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Aug 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sun Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thu Sep 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Sep 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
Sat Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Fri Sep 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Sep 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sun Sep 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
Thu Oct 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Thu Oct 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Sat Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sun Oct 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Oct 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Nov 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Fri Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Nov 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center
Sun Nov 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center
Thu Nov 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Fri Nov 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
Sat Nov 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sun Nov 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena
Thu Nov 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre
Fri Nov 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Nov 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Wed Dec 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Sat Dec 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Thu Dec 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Dec 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Sat Dec 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center Sun Dec 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena