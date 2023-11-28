Sebastian Maniscalco announces big 2024 tour with 2 ‘homecoming' shows in Chicago

Popular Chicago comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco announced a 2024 tour with stops in more than 40 cities, and two dates in his hometown are on the list.

According to an announcement from Live Nation, the comedian will embark a 49-date North American tour beginning in 2024. The "It Aint' Right" tour kicks off July 11 in Norfolk, Virginia.

"Hop on the 'It Ain't Right' tour, where I'll roast today's absurdities – non existent manners, wallet-wincing prices, and the social media circus,” Maniscalco said in the tour announcement. “Join me in laughing at the wrongs in this shameless world!"

The tour will stop at the United Center in Chicago for two "homecoming shows" Nov. 8 and 9, the release said. Additionally, residents and visitors of Chicago's Magnificent Mile will soon see light projections of Maniscalco to celebrate the hometown comedian's tour, the release noted.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Tickets presales begin Wednesday, with a tickets available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Live Nation said.

In addition to stand-up comedy, Maniscalco hosts two podcasts and has starred in comedy specials for Netflix, Showtime and Comedy Central, and has a new series, "Bookie" premiering this month on HBO MAX, Live Nation said.

Maniscalco also co-wrote and starred in the 2023 film "About My Father", a movie loosely based on his Italian family experience, alongside Robert De Niro, the release said.

Full list of tour dates, cities for Maniscalco's 2024 "It Ain't Right" tour:

Thu Jul 11 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

Fri Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sat Jul 13 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Thu Jul 18 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Jul 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Aug 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Aug 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thu Sep 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Sep 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Sat Sep 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Fri Sep 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Sep 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sun Sep 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

Thu Oct 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu Oct 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Sat Oct 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sun Oct 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Oct 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Nov 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Fri Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center

Sun Nov 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Thu Nov 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Fri Nov 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sun Nov 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre

Fri Nov 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Nov 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Dec 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Sat Dec 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Thu Dec 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Dec 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Sat Dec 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center Sun Dec 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena