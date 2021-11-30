Season of Giving: Chicago Coat Drive, ‘Angel Tree' Toy Donations

Make an impact on a Chicago-area young person's life this holiday season with two Season of Giving programs sponsored by NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago:

'Bundle Up' Coat Drive

Give the gift of warmth this holiday season by donating to the "Bundle Up Coat Drive."

Donate new or gently used coats to Cradles to Crayons as part of this annual event.

Click here for a full list of collection locations.

Angel Tree 2021: Give a Gift to Kids in Need This Holiday Season

Angel Tree facilitates the donation of toys for Chicago-area children in need, so thousands of kids can experience the joy of opening presents this holiday season.

Here’s how the virtual version of Angel Tree works:

Visit NBC 5’s Angel Tree site and register as a donor. Then, select online tags on the tree that correspond with children hoping for a new toy this Christmas.

Search by age, toy, or gender to filter the results or select a tag from the tree. Virtual Angel Tree ornaments will show up on the online Christmas tree listing a specific child’s age, gender, and gift wish(es). Donors can choose to email themselves reserved tags and will receive a reminder as Christmas approaches.

Once you select a tag, click the "Add to Wish List" box. You can view your Angel Tree wish list, and when you are ready to commit to providing a gift for each angel, reserve your tags. You can also add and remove tags prior to clicking "reserve angels."

All unwrapped gifts can be shipped or dropped off at The Salvation Army. This applies to gifts purchased online or gifts bought in a store, please mail the unwrapped gift(s) with the tag attached to the address below.

For more information about Angel Tree, click here.