Search underway for Wisconsin man who went missing in Puerto Rico jungle

Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.

By The Associated Press

Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory’s east.

Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.

El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

Last year, a U.S. tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.

