Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory’s east.
Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.
Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.
El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.
Last year, a U.S. tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.