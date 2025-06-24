Missing Persons

Search underway for missing man believed to have jumped into Fox Lake bay: Police

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fox Lake Police Department said it was called to South Maple Avenue in Fox Lake for a report of a missing man who may have jumped into the waters of Mineola Bay.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A search for a missing person was underway in a suburban lake early Tuesday morning, police said.

Friends reported receiving a message from 25-year-old Destin Peter "indicating that he was emotionally distressed and possibly heading towards the water."

The department, along with the Fox Lake Fire Protection District, the Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Division and several other agencies, began a search of the water and shoreline.

"Unfortunately, at this time Mr. Peter has not been located," police said in their release.

The search remained ongoing as of later Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his location or who may have seen him is being asked to call (847) 587-3100.

Check back for more on this developing story.

