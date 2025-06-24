A search for a missing person was underway in a suburban lake early Tuesday morning, police said.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Fox Lake Police Department said it was called to South Maple Avenue in Fox Lake for a report of a missing man who may have jumped into the waters of Mineola Bay.

Friends reported receiving a message from 25-year-old Destin Peter "indicating that he was emotionally distressed and possibly heading towards the water."

The department, along with the Fox Lake Fire Protection District, the Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Division and several other agencies, began a search of the water and shoreline.

"Unfortunately, at this time Mr. Peter has not been located," police said in their release.

The search remained ongoing as of later Tuesday morning. Anyone with information on his location or who may have seen him is being asked to call (847) 587-3100.

