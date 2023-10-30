Search underway for missing hunter in unincorporated Lake Villa Township

Authorities in north suburban Lake County are searching for a missing hunter who was last seen on Fourth Lake in unincorporated Lake Villa Township, according to sheriff's deputies.

The unidentified hunter, a 60-year-old man, was hunting on Fourth Lake when he disappeared on Monday morning, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to locate the individual's boat and items at his duck bind, but have yet to find him.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Law enforcement personnel are searching the marshy area surrounding the lake and the lake itself, Covelli said Monday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.