Search Underway for Missing Chicago Woman Who Disappeared Snorkeling Off Puerto Rican Coast

Rescuers are searching for a missing Chicago woman who disappeared while snorkeling off the coast of Puerto Rico, authorities said Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard's San Juan sector said air and surface units were looking for 38-year-old Joanna Revis, who was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday snorkeling near the shoreline of Punta Arenas in Vieques, Puerto Rico.

"She was wearing a swim attire consisting of a long-sleeve white shirt and a black short," the coast guard wrote on Facebook. "Watchstanders at Sector San Juan were initially contacted at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer, who reported the incident to the Coast Guard."

Crews searched throughout the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning with air, marine and land units.

Anyone with information on Revis' whereabouts is being asked to the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at (787) 289-2041.

