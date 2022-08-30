Search Resumes For Tugboat Crew Member Reported Missing After Falling Into Des Plaines River

Crews in Channahon have resumed their search for a tugboat crew member that was reported missing Monday evening after falling into the Des Plaines River between the Interstate 55 bridge and the Dresden Lock and Dam.

According to authorities, the captain of the boat alerted the United States Coast Guard to a man overboard at approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday.

Channahon and Minooka firefighters arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, and Channahon police deployed a drone to search the river and shoreline for the missing crew member.

The Coast Guard also deployed a helicopter during the search.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 50 years of age, who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Carhartt t-shirt, and a life vest.

Authorities on on Monday evening called off their search at approximately 9:05 p.m. due to deteriorating conditions, but scheduled it to resume at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the confluence of the Des Plaines and Kankakee rivers, which forms the Illinois River to the west of the Dresden Island Lock.

The U.S. Coast Guard is the primary investigating agency, according to police.