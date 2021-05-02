Search Resumes for Missing Person After Boat Capsizes on Lake Michigan

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have resumed the search for a boater who went missing when their vessel capsized on Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the DNR, officers will conduct sonar searches and surface searches in an attempt to find the boater, who went missing Saturday afternoon near the East Chicago Marina.

Authorities say that a boat with four occupants on board capsized in Lake Michigan at approximately 2:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located three of the occupants, who were able to put on life jackets.

A fourth individual was not located, and the search was suspended due to darkness on Saturday.

According to authorities, two of the boaters were treated for hypothermia, and the third was in critical condition at an area hospital.

Personnel with the US Coast Guard Station Chicago, the Indiana DNR and local fire department divers assisted with the search mission.