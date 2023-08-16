Search resumes for man who was ‘pulled under water' in Lake Michigan at Winnetka beach

Winnetka first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard are expected to resume their search at 7 a.m. Wednesday for a 19-year-old man who early Tuesday went into Lake Michigan at Elder Lane Beach and did not resurface.

At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Winnetka Fire Department responded to reports of a man who went into the water at 299 Sheridan Rd with two others. According to the Village of Winnetka, the man was "pulled under the water and did not resurface."

Later Tuesday, the Village of Winnetka described the incident a "public accident."

The water rescue Tuesday drew a large emergency presence from both the Winnetka and Wilmette Fire Departments, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard. However, efforts were halted around 12 p.m. Tuesday due to high winds, waves and "life-threatening currents."

Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement with a high swim risk along all Northeastern Illinois and Northwestern Indiana beaches, saying large waves and "life-threatening currents" would result in dangerous swimming and boating conditions at Lake Michigan.

Wind gusts of more than 35 miles per hour, along with waves of up to 10 feet were reported along the lake, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

According to officials, the U.S. Coast Guard cannot operate rescue helicopters in winds in excess of 35 miles per hour. Additionally, the maximum wave height a U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat can operate in is eight feet.

Family members later confirmed that the missing swimmer was a 19-year-old man.