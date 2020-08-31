Search Resumes for Man Who Fell Off Boat at Monroe Harbor

The search resumed early Monday for a man who fell off a boat in Chicago's Monroe Harbor the day before, officials said.
According to Chicago police, a 32-year-old man fell off a boat before 6:44 p.m., and divers searched for hours, but weren't able to find the individual.
Both divers with the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department took part in the search, as well as members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The search turned into a recovery mission Sunday evening, officials said.
First responders suspended the search in the late evening hours, though Chicago police said the search would resume at daybreak on Monday.