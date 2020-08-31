Search Resumes for Man Who Fell Off Boat at Monroe Harbor

The search resumed early Monday for a man who fell off a boat in Chicago's Monroe Harbor the day before, officials said.

According to Chicago police, a 32-year-old man fell off a boat before 6:44 p.m., and divers searched for hours, but weren't able to find the individual.

Both divers with the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department took part in the search, as well as members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Person in the Water at Monroe Harbor 400 E Monroe. Reports of a person in the water after falling from a boat. CFD/CPD on scene, divers in the water. Update to follow 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 30, 2020

The search turned into a recovery mission Sunday evening, officials said.

First responders suspended the search in the late evening hours, though Chicago police said the search would resume at daybreak on Monday.