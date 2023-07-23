Search resumes for man missing in unincorporated Antioch lake

Authorities in suburban Lake County resumed the search for a 52-year-old man who went missing after he jumped into Lake Catherine in unincorporated Antioch on Saturday.

According to officials, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 3:50 p.m. about a man who had jumped into the water and hadn’t resurfaced.

An investigation indicated the man had jumped off a pontoon boat that was being operated by his adult son. He briefly resurfaced, but then sank into the water and was not seen again.

Water in the area is approximately 30 feet deep, according to authorities, and an initial search was halted Saturday due to darkness.

Officials with the marine unit and the fire department resumed their search on Sunday, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.