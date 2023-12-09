Search ongoing for missing Carpentersville teen

Police are still searching for the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier this week in suburban Carpentersville.

According to authorities, Brissa Romero has been missing since Monday, with no communication or sightings since her disappearance.

Police say that a digital analysis of her social media feeds reveals no outgoing activity since her disappearance Monday

New details were also released on Saturday, as police identified a black coyote sticker that is on the right side of the rear bumper of the gray Nissan Rogue SUV that she was reported to be driving.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That vehicle has not been spotted since her disappearance, according to police.

Romero’s family has offered a $1,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. Anyone with tips to offer police can do so at 847-551-3481.