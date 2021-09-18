Search for Missing Swimmer in Lake Michigan Shifts to Recovery: Evanston Fire Chief

The search for a missing swimmer in Lake Michigan off of an Evanston beach shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission Saturday evening, according to fire authorities.

Firefighters with the Evanston Fire Department initially responded to Clark Street Beach after a woman and her daughter became caught in a rip current and "got sucked out into the water," officials said.

Bystanders jumped in and attempted to rescue the mother and daughter before emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Firefighters went in the water and managed to save both the mother and daughter. A third man who jumped in to help was able to free himself, authorities said.

All three individuals were taken to area hospitals for treatment, however the extent of their injuries remained unclear.

At approximately 5 p.m., Evanston Fire Department Chief Paul Polep announced that the divers who had been searching for the fourth individual were pulled out of the water - as the rescue shifted to a recovery.

Firefighters planned to use sonar technology to continue the search for the missing person, he said.

With the unpredictably of the waters this time of year and beaches closed, authorities pleaded with families to be mindful of water safety.

"It could be a beautiful day, but you don’t know what the beaches are doing," Polep said. "It’s why you should be very mindful of what you’re doing before you going in the water, be aware of all your surroundings."