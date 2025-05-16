Missing Persons

Search for missing Michigan boy discontinued following sighting in Chicago

15-year-old Glenn Brown was reported missing May 7 after leaving Pennfield High School in Battle Creek

By Grace Erwin

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced it was discontinuing its search for a missing boy from Michigan after he was spotted in Chicago.

15-year-old Glenn Brown was reported missing May 7 after leaving Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, Michigan, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, a search was conducted with assistance from surrounding law enforcement including Michigan state police.

Officials said a confirmed report identified Brown alone on a train headed for Chicago. A witness later spotted Brown in Chicago, according to police.

The investigation was discontinued, and an investigation will now be carried out in the Chicago area in cooperation with Illinois law enforcement, police said.

If you have any information about Glenn’s whereabouts or may have had contact with him, please contact Lieutenant Benjamin Hess at 269-781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip to Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

