Search for Answers Continues After Joliet Mother Found Shot to Death in Car

The family of a woman found shot to death in suburban Joliet over the weekend is pleading for answers as an investigation continues.

Maya Smith, 24, was found in her car in an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street Sunday morning after a nearby resident filed a parking complaint. Officers found Smith in the front seat of the vehicle, reporting that she had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2-year-old girl, now identified as Smith’s daughter, was found unharmed in the backseat of the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, and is now being cared for by family members.

Smith’s family describes her as a loving mother, and they have told authorities they aren’t sure why she was in that area of Joliet on the night of her death.

Now, they are left searching for answers, with police continuing to investigate.

Police initially planned to hold a press conference Monday, but it was postponed due to “new developments” in the case. The press conference has not yet been rescheduled.