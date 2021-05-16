Search for 12-Year-Old Boy Seen Leaving Hammond Hotel Continues Into Second Day

Several law enforcement agencies on Sunday continued to search for a 12-year-old boy from Missouri who was spotted on surveillance camera walking away from a Hammond, Indiana, hotel Saturday afternoon.

Kyrin Carter was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the Best Western located at 3830 179th St. near the Interstate 80/94 expressway. As shown in a photo from surveillance video, Kyrin wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue shorts and no shoes, police stated.

Police deployed drones, a helicopter and K-9 units to assist with search efforts.

Hammond Police Dept.

Kyrin and his family had traveled to Hammond from Kansas City, Missouri, to visit family, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Anyone who sees Kyrin is asked to call 911 immediately.