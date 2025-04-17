Search continues in Wisconsin Dells for missing boater from Chicago

A search remains ongoing in Wisconsin Dells for a missing 20-year-old boater from Chicago who was last seen nearly two weeks ago, police said

According to authorities, Francesco L. Di Filippo of Chicago had gone missing on April 3 while boating in the Wisconsin River with 75-year-old Luis F. Di Filippo. The elder Di Filippo's body was recovered from the water on April 4.

An update released on the evening of April 15 said that authorities have yet to recover Francesco, with high water levels contributing to the difficulty of the search.

Police said in their latest statement that additional assistance from volunteers is anticipated in the coming days.

Due to fast-moving water and high water levels, individuals are encouraged to not navigate the river in a canoe or kayak.

Officials said the search area has shifted significantly south on the river, specifically south of the Indian Trails boat launch.

There was no further information available.