Lake Michigan

Search continues for ‘unaccounted' military pyrotechnics in Lake Michigan

By Sandra Torres and NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Military officials are still warning Chicago-area residents of the possibility of ‘unaccounted’ pyrotechnic devices washing up on the shores of Lake Michigan this week.

The devices, which the Coast Guard has described as “military marine flares,” did not activate when they were deployed in the lake as part of a training exercise earlier this month, and one washed up on the shore at Montrose Beach on Monday, where it was discovered by a Chicago lifeguard.

There are still three devices that are unaccounted for, and officials are urging the public to be cautious if they encounter them near area beaches.

The devices can produce red smoke and flames, lasting for up to 20-to-30 minutes and potentially reaching temperatures of nearly 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, according to military officials.

“These phosphorus pyrotechnics, or military marine flares, when they activate, when phosphorous ignites, it produces temperatures up to 2900 degrees Fahrenheit it can burn up to 20-30 mins,” public affairs officer Lt. Joe Neff told NBC Chicago. “So (they) can cause severe burns on a person or if they remove it from beach, take it on vehicle or house and it were to ignite, it can turn a situation into greater danger.”

The flares were deployed during a joint military exercise between the Coast Guard and Air Force off the shores of Milwaukee on May 13, according to officials. The devices were deployed during the exercise, but four of them did not activate.

It is possible that the devices have deactivated in the water, but if residents see them, they are urged to call 911 and, more importantly, not to handle the flares.

