Search Continues for Man Accused in Double Homicide, Abduction in Riverdale Friday

Riverdale police are continuing to search for the man they say killed two people, including the mother of his child, and then abducted that infant on Friday.

According to authorities, Clarence Hebron, 32, remains at-large on Friday night, accused of killing Jessica Abeal and her brother Damien and then abducting his 1-year-old son K’Marion.

An Amber Alert was issued after the abduction. Police say that the young child was returned safely to a local police station, but the boy’s father was nowhere to be found.

Hebron was out of prison after he was charged in a series of violent crimes, including a 2019 incident where he allegedly crashed into another vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop, killing a woman in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Now, the family of the victims in the case is stunned, looking for answers and mourning their loss.

“At first it was Jessica, and I found out she was dead,” her cousin Ruby Bolden said. “Then it was Damien too. I hope they catch him, because this was really wrong. They didn’t deserve this.”

Clarence Hebron was last seen driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676. Anyone with information in the incident is encouraged to call 911.

K’Marion Hebron is still in the custody of authorities, but family members are hoping to be reunited with him soon.