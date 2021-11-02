Search Continues for 26-Year-Old Oribi Kontein Reported Missing Last Week

Family and friends continue to search for Oribi Kontein, 26, who was reported missing from Chicago's Avondale neighborhood last week.

According to authorities, Kontein, a graduate of DePaul University, was last seen on Oct. 26 in the 3400 block of N. Avers Avenue.

Police said he may be driving a black 2016 Toyota Corolla with an Illinois license plate BB 58715.

Kontein, who originally came to the U.S. from Nigeria in 2017, is described by Chicago police as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

A tweet posted in the morning said a group would be searching for Kontein on Tuesday at around noon. People were asked to meet at the 31st Street Beach.

Friends of Kontein told NBC 5 that he was seen on a city camera parking his car near 31st Street Beach and subsequently walking across Jean Baptiste Pointe DueSable Lake Shore Drive heading west.

Two days later, Kontein's suitcase containing his green card and passport was reportedly found along Lake Shore Drive in his car.

Kontein's friends said he didn't show up to any appointments on Oct. 26 and they are uncertain why the 26-year-old was on the South Side.