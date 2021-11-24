Search Continues for 2 Missing Teen Girls Last Seen Outside High School in Ravenswood

Family and friends continue to search for two teenage girls that have been reported missing since last week from Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, according to authorities.

Izebella Deleon and Sujeily Zepeda, both age 15, were last seen the morning of Nov. 19 outside Amundsen High School, located at 5110 N. Damen Ave., police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a statement posted on social media, Amudsen High School principle Anna Pavichevich said she knows that the events have caused "tremendous anxiety around the safety and security of all students," though she doesn't believe there is a connection to the school.

"Please know that at this time, beyond being Amudsen students, there is no indication that this disappearance has any direct connection to our school or other Amudsen students," the statement read.

Deleon is 5-foot-4 and also goes by Bella and Ezi. Zepeda is 5-foot-2 and was wearing a gray jacket, pink pants and white shoes.

Police said the girls were considered at "high risk" and did not provide further information.

"It's scary. It's scary because you drop off your kids sometimes -- some kids take the bus -- but I drop off my son and pick him up from school," said Amudsen High School parent Jesse Perez, who picked up her child from school after hearing of the missing girls.

Some students told NBC 5 they are working to share information about the girls on social media, as well as look online for clues concerning their whereabouts.

"It's kinda scary and it's also kinda nerve-wracking because as we jump back from a difficult year already," said high school classmate Martin Ortiz.

Anyone with information can call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.