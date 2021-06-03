Seafood Mushrooms Recalled Due to Potentially Life-Threatening Bacteria: Officials

Sung Sun Hong, Inc. of Montebello, California recalled all cases of Seafood Mushrooms due to contamination from a potentially life-threatening bacteria, the Kane County Health Department announced Thursday.

Health officials said the mushrooms possibly contain Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause life-threatening illness or death.

The mushrooms were distributed throughout Illinois at Asian supermarkets, according to a release.

"Seafood mushrooms are white mushrooms, with long, long white stems, and mushroom caps. They are usually sold in clusters. The affected products are sold in a clear plastic tray that is packed in green and clear plastic," the release said.

Officials noted that "100% natural fresh" is printed at the top of the packaging, with "mushrooms" written in cursive in light green across the middle. The wrapping is clear on the top half and dark green on the bottom with a white stripe across.

The food was sold in refrigerated conditions, officials said.

If Listeria monocytogenes is found in the body, people may suffer high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. For some young children, frail or elderly people, the organism could cause death, serious illness or a weakened immune system.

For pregnant women, Listeria monocytogenes could cause miscarriages and stillbirths, according to a release.