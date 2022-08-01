Scottie Pippen on Bill Russell: 'Epitome of a champion' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After news of Bill Russell's passing broke on Sunday, the NBA world is showing their appreciation for the basketball legend who inspired on and off the court.

Following Michael Jordan's statement on Russell's legacy, Scottie Pippen took to social media to express his thoughts on Russell and what his triumphs meant to him.

"Bill Russell was the epitome of a champion, in every sense of the word," Pippen wrote. "He was an innovator who broke through barriers and for all of his extraordinary successes on the court, he was just as impactful off of it.

"Bill faced and overcame adversities and obstacles, and those triumphs would benefit not just future generations of NBA players, but all modern athletes of color. What a life, what a legacy. My condolences to his wife, family, friends and everyone else whose life he touched."

Bill Russell was a symbol of winning. He was of the most prolific winner in NBA history, winning 11 NBA titles during his time with the Boston Celtics. Along with his titles, he added five MVP awards and 12 All-Star selections.

Pippen, inspired by Russell, won six championships of his own with the Chicago Bulls. He added seven All-Star seasons and 10 All-Defensive seasons to his resume before being inducted into basketball's Hall of Fame in 2010.

Certainly, as Pippen pointed out, Russell broke barriers off the court that should never go unrecognized. Russell was the first Black coach of any North American pro sports team in 1966. In 2011, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his works as an activist in civil rights.

To Pippen's commemoration, he lived an extraordinary life and left an untouchable legacy behind him.

