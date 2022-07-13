Scott Bowman Is Stepping Down From Advisory Role With Blackhawks, He Announced

Scott Bowman is stepping down from Blackhawks, he announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Scott Bowman, the father of former Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman, is stepping down from his advisory role with the team, he announced via Twitter.

Bowman was hired by the Hawks in July 2008 to serve a position as senior advisor of hockey operations and work alongside his son Stan Bowman, who was the general manager from 2009-21.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It shouldn't come as a total surprise that Bowman is moving on from the Blackhawks, given the fact his son Stan is no longer leading the hockey operations department.

I am no longer working for the Chicago Blackhawks as of July 1 as I decided it was time to move on. Still love the game and would like to stay involved. — scott bowman (@coachwsb) July 12, 2022

Stan stepped down from the general manager position in 2021 after an investigation done by law firm Jenner & Block determined he and other team executives failed to take sufficient action after being informed of an alleged sexual assault in 2010.

"I am no longer working for the Chicago Blackhawks as of July 1 as I decided it was time to move on," Scott said in his tweet. "Still love the game and would like to stay involved."

Scott coached in the NHL from 1967-2002 with the St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. From his coaching roles to his executive roles, he has 14 Stanley Cup championships to his name.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.