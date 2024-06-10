Hundreds of people formed a chorus, chanting loudly in front of Palatine Village Hall in an effort to save the longtime Palatine Stables.

“Palatine Stables is this really cool, unique opportunity that allows people to have access to riding horses that otherwise wouldn’t get the opportunity,” said employee, Lelle Haferkamp.

The Palatine Park District, which owns the stable, made the decision to close it by the end of the summer, citing safety issues and costly repairs.

“We weren’t given a chance to raise money for it, or address things to do anything!” said Haferkamp.

One group took its fight to keep the stable to Village Hall and in front of the Park District Board. The matter wasn’t on the agenda, but each speaker made sure their voice was heard.

“It teaches children and adults compassion, responsibility, sportsmanship,” said Julie Bohannon.

People of all ages ride horses at Palatine Stables including Monica Thoms, who said she can’t believe the board would vote to close the stable so suddenly.

“I was absolutely devastated and shocked and floored. I felt very frustrated," said Thoms. “There’s not too many great spaces left and I think the opportunity this gives to kids and adults will be lost.”

The stable has been around since the early 1950s, providing riding lessons, boarding and therapy services.

Nearly 300 people are currently enrolled in programming at the facility, and many are hoping it's not too late.

The park district board president told NBC Chicago that they have no plans to reverse the board's decision and closing Palatine Stables will still go on as scheduled.