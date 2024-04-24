Nearly 20 schools in Hammond will be unexpectedly closed Wednesday due to "excessive call offs."

According to a Facebook Post, School City of Hammond says all school locations will be closed Wednesday due to call-ins.

"Due to excessive call offs, School City of Hammond is unable to safely staff our buildings today, April 24, 2024 and we must cancel school at all locations," the post read. "There will be no eLearning and the day will be made up at a future date."

According to the School City of Hammond website, the district operates 18 schools in the area. The majority of those locations are elementary schools.

School City of Hammond did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.