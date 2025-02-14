Multiple schools in Skokie and Morton Grove were closed Friday after a "significant" water main break in Skokie led to issues across the area, leaving residents under a boil order and many experiencing low water pressure or no water supply at all.

Skokie-Morton Grove District 69 announced Friday morning that all schools would be closed "due to a water main break impacting our water." Further details weren't immediately released, but the district already had a "non-attendance day" planned for students.

At the same time, residents in Skokie were placed under a boil order due to a "significant transmission water main break," according to village officials.

The break occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday, the village said, at East Prairie Road and Emerson Street. Multiple road closures were in place as crews worked to repair the break, the village said, including closures at McCormick from Dempster to Golf, and East Prairie from Church to Golf.

"Avoid the area," the village said.

The boil order was in effect as a precaution, officials said.

"Do not drink tap water without first boiling it," the alert stated, adding that "some community members in Skokie have reported very low water pressure or no water supply."

Here's what the village suggested residents do:

Bring all water to a boil

Let it boil for five minutes

Let it cool before using

Use bottled water where possible

"Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice," the village said.