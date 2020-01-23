School Resource Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student

Authorities have arrested an East Moline police officer accused of sexually assaulting a high school student, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police.

Kirk DeGreve, 47, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal sexual assault and two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

In August 2019, ISP says the East Moline Police Department requested an independent investigation of a suspected inappropriate relationship between the officer and a student at United Township High School.

Officials say DeGreve was immediately removed from his role as a resource officer at the school and reassigned to patrol duties pending the investigation.

On January 16, investigators say they recovered evidence of “suspected criminal conduct” as a result of interviews and search warrant executions. The East Moline Police Department placed DeGreve on administrative leave at that time.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigation agents took DeGreve into custody just after 11 a.m. Thursday in Springfield. He is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-632-4010, extension 230.