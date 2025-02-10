School bus vandalism forces suburban district to switch to e-learning

A local school district was forced to switch to e-learning Monday after a vandalism spree left more than 80% of its school buses inoperable.

According to officials with Troy 30-C School District in suburban Joliet, in-person learning was canceled after thieves stole catalytic converters from most of the district’s buses overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

More than 80% of buses had the devices stolen, according to an update from officials, and schools were forced to switch to e-learning.

A dark-colored SUV was observed on surveillance footage near the intersection of Riviera Boulevard and Leonard Drive between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m., according to officials, but no further information was immediately available on the suspects in the case.

“This unfortunate act has rendered the majority of our buses inoperative, despite the implementation of robust security measures, including surveillance cameras, enhanced lighting, and secure fencing,” officials said.

Vendors are being contacted to expedite repairs on the affected buses, and the district is also working to borrow buses from other districts to help transport children to school, according to an update.

A decision on whether in-person instruction can resume on Tuesday will be made this afternoon, according to officials.

Catalytic converters are prime targets for theft because they contain several types of precious metals, with thousands of thefts reported each year, according to Edmunds.com.

A new Illinois law that went into effect in 2025 requires that recyclers obtain a copy of the certificate of title for a vehicle when conducting transactions involving catalytic converters, a move designed to make it harder for thieves to get money for stolen parts.