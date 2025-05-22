School bus crash in western suburbs leaves several students injured: Fire chief

Several students were injured after a school bus crash Thursday morning in the western suburbs, officials said.

According to Brookfield Fire Chief Jim Adams, the crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. at 31st Street and Blanchan Avenue in LaGrange.

Students were on the school bus at the time of the crash, Adams said, and some were injured. According to Adams, at least four people were transported to a nearby hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if any of those transported were students.

All reported injuries were minor, Adams added.

Photos and video from the scene showed two school buses stopped on the road, with several police officers nearby blocking traffic.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.